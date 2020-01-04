WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg boys hosted the Desales boys in a non-league game on Saturday, and DeSales won 63-40.
The game started out tight with DeSales only led by a point at the end of the first quarter with a score of 12-11.
DeSales opened up a bit of a lead in the second quarter, outscoring Dayton-Waitsburg 18-10.
Desales entered the locker room up 30-21.
Dayton-Waitsburg found it hard to sink shots in the third quarter. DeSales's offense kept pushing their Dayton-Waitsburg's defense.
DeSales led 47-27 headed into the final quarter.
Dayton-Waitsburg found some rhythm with Colton VanBlaircom leading the way as D-W's leading scorer with 11 points.
DeSales kept their foot on the gas as Timmy Worden and Bobby Holtzinger both got over 10 points for DeSales.
Dayton-Waitsburg's head coach Roy Ramirez said, "We played well in the first half but came out flat in the third quarter. We did do some good things."
DeSales host Pomeroy on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with tip off at 7 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg will go to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday, January 7 with a tip off time of 7:30 p.m.