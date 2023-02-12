DeSales' boys had little trouble dispatching Yakama Nation Tribal, 66-22, in the second round of the Southeast 1B District tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Irish raced to an 18-3 lead after the first period, led 34-5 at halftime and rolled to the victory.
DeSales improved to 21-1 on the season and faces Sunnyside Christian in the district championship on Friday in Dayton.
Spencer Green led the Irish with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and Joe Baffney put up 20.
DeSales had played Yakama Tribal two times in the regular season and came away with a 65-56 win at home and 59-28 at the Eagles.
"We were prepared for the Eagles to come into the game with a chip on their shoulders, and we knew they were going to be physical and try and pressure us," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "Our boys handled the pressure well and I felt like we really controlled the tempo with our defensive pressure both in the full-court and half-court setting.
"Our first-half defensive performance was impressive, and Yakama never got into a rhythm because our pressure up top was on point," he said. "Joe (Baffney) and Jack (Lesko) have played together for quite some time now in the front row of the press and zone, and they really know where each other will be on the court at all times. When you pair that with some impressive players like Carter (Green), Caden (McCollaugh), and Spencer (Green) on the back side, we give some teams quite a bit of trouble."
The Irish now face Sunnyside Christian on Friday at 7:45 p.m. Dayton High School in what will be their third matchup of the season for the district championship.
"Sunnyside is no easy task, especially after beating them twice," Wood said. "They have some talented players and a solid coaching staff that always have them well prepared, it will no doubt be an exciting game."
The Irish have secured a guaranteed birth to the state regional tournament with a date, time and opponent to be determined after the conclusion of the district tournament.
