RICHLAND — DeSales' boys amazing basketball season continues after a 74-56 state 1B second-round victory over Lummi Nation on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Richland High School.
The Irish, now 23-2 on the season, advance to the Spokane Arena to play at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. They'll play the winner of Wednesday's game between Sound Christian Academy and Moses Lake Christian Academy.
On Saturday, DeSales led 20-12 after one period and 35-28 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Jack Lesko led the Irish with 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor, with Joe Baffney and Carter Green both putting up 14 points.
Green had four of DeSales' eight 3-pointers in the game, with Lesko and Spencer Green hitting two apiece.
Caden McCollaugh grabbed six of the Irish's 28 rebounds, with Baffney and Billy Holtzinger each nabbing five.
"The Irish, ranked as the No. 3 seed in the tournament and Lummi the sixth, provided some exciting basketball with a very up-tempo game," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "Our game plan was pretty simple, we knew we had to contain Jerome Toby and Richard Wilson as Lummi can put up some impressive numbers if those two get going. It was good to get back to our style of basketball after the disappointing loss to Sunnyside Christian in the district tournament. I thought our boys played a solid game on both ends of the court."
The Irish opened the game with multiple forced turnovers and making Lummi play in transition, Wood said.
"The last two minutes of the second quarter were a little rough, and we started getting a little sloppy," he said. "The boys responded very well in the second half and put us in a very good position moving forward as we head to Spokane on Wednesday."
The Irish outscored Lummi 16-11 in the third quarter, and then after a lights-out shooting performance behind the arc from Carter Green, the Irish outscored Lummi 23-17.
"It was great to see Carter hit some big shots down the stretch for us, and that really opened up the lane for our guards to attack the rim," Wood said. "The guys off the bench, Billy, Sal and Daniel, all had exceptional minutes and we never had a lapse in our effort throughout the entire game; I couldn't be more proud of the boys' effort.
"Our goals at the beginning of the season were pretty simple: win league, win districts, get to state and then come home with the gold ball," he said. "We fell a little short at Districts, but we are three wins away from achieving the most important goal, and I absolutely love our chances, this is a special group."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.