TOPPENISH — DeSales' boys improved to 7-0 in Southeast 1B League play with a 59-28 rout of Yakama Nation Tribal here on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Irish led 17-4 after the first quarter of play, led 39-16 at halftime and had no trouble with the Eagles.
"To make the trip up to Toppenish and come away with a road win is always good," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "The last time we played Yakama we stumbled in the second half and let them back in the game, so we knew it was going to be a tough battle on their home court."
"Our first-half defensive pressure gave them some trouble and we were able to score off of turnovers, and then our transition offense was really good," he said.
The Irish went on an 8-0 run to open the third quarter, and in the fourth the Eagles found themselves in foul trouble and ended the last three minutes of the game with only four players.
"This was a very physical game, and I'm happy that we not only came away with a victory, but everyone walked away healthy," Wood said.
DeSales improved to 15-1 on the season and 7-0 in SE1B play, and next go to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday.
