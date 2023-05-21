DeSales' baseball team earned a berth in next weekend's Washington Class 1B State semifinals after a 13-1 quarterfinal victory over Wilbur-Creston-Keller on Saturday, May 20, at Ray Lane Field.
The Irish scored at least two runs in every inning to back the no-hit pitching of right-hander Sal Sisk — who struck out 12, walked two, and only allowed a fourth-inning run that was unearned.
The Irish, now 20-3, next opposes Naselle on Friday at 1 p.m. in Ephrata.
DeSales scored two runs in the first inning. The first crossed on a Remy Arceo sacrifice fly to center field and the latter tally came in on an error.
The Irish pricked up three more runs in the second inning.
Joe Baffney, the team' leading hitter coming into the game (.493 avg.), drove in the first run with a single, Billy Holtzinger lifted a sacrifice fly to center, and Arceo singled in the last tally.
DeSales continued its little-ball play in the third. Trey McCauley sent a sacrifice fly to center and Holtzinger ripped a two-run single to left.
McCauley delivered a two-out, three-RBI triple down the right-field line in the fourth, Baffney followed with an RBI single, and scored when a Holtzinger missile to left was misplayed.
Sisk struck out the side in the first, fourth, and fifth innings. He retired the first 10 hitters he faced before issuing a walk to the Wildcats' Beau Copenhaver.
"Sal started off really well," DeSales coach Keith Woelber said. "He got a little tired and had to stay within himself to finish.
"We hit the ball well and had some timely hitting," he said. "It was good to see."
Woelber said he is expecting a "good, competitive game" on Friday.
"It's been our goal all year," he said of reaching the season's final weekend. "We're there, but we're not done. We've got a lot of work to do."
