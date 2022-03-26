KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity baseball team lost both ends of its doubleheader Friday, March 25, as the Blue Devils fell to Kamiakin with a 9-5 setback in the opener before suffering a 10-0 defeat in the second game.
"Defense was the nemesis," Blue Devils coach Jason Parsons said. "Seven errors on the day."
Andrew Hall had two hits on the day to lead the Blue Devils (1-4 record).
Hall hit a run-scoring double in the first game following Patrick Hubbard's double, while Carson Jones gave up only four earned runs through five innings of work with four strikeouts and one walk.
Blue Devils next play Tuesday, March 29, at Kennewick starting at 5 p.m.
