Walla Walla High's boys tennis team lost a 5-1 Mid-Columbia Conference match to Hanford on the Blue Devil courts on Thursday, April 27.
"It was an exciting environment this afternoon on the Wa-Hi campus as Wa-Hi athletics were hosting not only boys tennis, but a home softball game and an MCC track meet," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "There was definitely more excitement in the air and more people gathered than a typical tennis match day.
"It was also exciting due to the level of competition that the Hanford tennis team brings as three-time returning MCC champs in boys tennis," he said. "Everytime you step on the court with the Falcons, you know you are going to have to bring your very best to get a win."
Wa-Hi singles matches were played by Ken Higgins, Rudy Entrikin, Jakob Clearman and Ethan Locati at positions 1-4, respectively.
"In those singles matches we got swept, but had some very competitive tennis played, especially in the No. 1 match featuring Ken Higgins against Sunny Bravo," Eggart said. "Ken ended up losing the match 6-3, 6-3. Most games went to deuce over the course of the match and point play was highly competitive. I thought Ken played as well as I've seen him play at our No. 1 singles position.
"The second set at third singles was also highly competitive," he said. "I thought Jakob played the best tennis I've seen in his four-year career. He didn't have enough to come out with a win, but battled for every point, and thought his way throughout the points, playing the right ball at the right time continually.
"In doubles, we got our lone win of the day at No. 1, featuring the tandem of Micah Case and Robert Horton," Eggart said. "This pair is new to each other, having only played two matches together. Even though their time together has been brief, they definitely bring out the best in one another as competitors and their individual games mesh very well as a tandem. It showed on the court with their aggressive net play and strong point starters throughout the match.
"They played excellent tactile doubles and came out with a third-set tiebreak victory, 11-9.
"Our No. 2 doubles pair of Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott also played a very competitive match," he said. "They lost the match 6-2, 6-4, but their level of play grew as the match went on. I thought it was their best doubles performance of the year."
The Blue Devils are now 9-3 overall, 3-2 in the MCC, and they next play at Southridge on Tuesday.
