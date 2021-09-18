COWICHE, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's football team finally got to start the season after a couple weeks of cancellations.
The Wolfpack made the most of it, traveling to Cowiche and leaving with a 34-0 victory over Highland.
"We are a very young team with three seniors and four returning starters," D-W coach Troy Larsen said. "We welcomed 18 new players that have never played for our program, so there is a huge learning curve for our young kids."
Monte Pettichord got the Wolfpack on the scoreboard first, finding Levi Boudrieau on a 30-yard strike.
Pettichord then took it in from five yards out on the next two D-W scores, before the Wolfpack defense came up with a Highland safety.
Pettichord had another TD pass, and Kaylub Prather had a two-yard scoring run, to close out scoring
"Monte Pettichord had a day at QB, rushing for 175 yards and two TDs, passing for 147 yards and two TDs, and returning kicks and punts for another 80 yards totaling 402 yards for the night," Larsen said.
"We have had some injuries at running back, so Kaylub Prather, a sophomore, stepped up and rushed 10 times for 37 yards while landing multiple key blocks for Pettichord all night," he said.
"Levi Boudrieau started the game off for us pulling in a 30-yard catch for a TD on D-W’s first offensive play of the night."
Pettichord finished 11 for 26 passing for the 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Boudrieau finished with 39 yards receiving and the touchdown.
"Defensively, D-W played very aggressive, and we didn’t show our inexperience flying all over the field," Larsen said. "Theo Anderson led the defense from his defensive end position, having 15 tackles, eight solo, three tackles-for-loss, a safety and punt block.
"Monte Pettichord showed he can play on both sides of the ball, getting seven tackles and blocking Highland's field goal try," he said.
"I was very proud how our student-athletes have fought through the adversity of being shut down for two weeks, and getting our whole defensive and offensive packages put in this week," Larsen said. "D-W will travel to White Swan Friday night for our second game, and we look to improve on our first week's success."
