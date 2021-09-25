WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg held a 27-26 halftime lead over White Swan here on Friday night, Sept. 24.
But Cougars outscored the Wolfpack 16-14 in the third quarter, and secured a 48-41 victory with a fourth-quarter score.
White Swan jumped on a flat D-W squad early, taking a 14-0 lead, before the Wolfpack quarterback Monte Pettichord scrambled 35 yards for a touchdown, D-W coach Troy Larsen said.
"Pettichord was forced into scrambling a lot Friday night, racking up 231 yards on 18 carries," Larsen said. "We have been struggling keeping the same student-athletes on the field with injuries and colds, resulting in multiple players snapping the ball. We had a lot of errant snaps that forced Monte into running."
Pettichord next hit Daylan Marlow for a 21-yard TD pass, and after finding Hunter Berg for a 25-yard score, Pettichord hooked up with Marlow for touchdown strikes of 34 and 15 yards.
Pettichord ended up 5 for 10 passing for 120 yards and four TDs.
Marlow had three catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns, with Cyson Morris making a grab for 25 yards and Berg a reception for 25 yards and the TD.
Hudson Reser played in his first game and gained 126 yards on 16 carries.
D-W found itself down 26-7 in the second quarter and rallied behind Pettichord's arm.
The Wolfpack entered the fourth quarter trailing 42-41, but between penalties and bad snaps D-W wasn’t able to overcome the mistakes, Larsen said.
"I am very proud of the way this team never gave up," he said. "Every time they got down, the Wolfpack fought back and left everything on the field at White Swan.
"As this young team grows up and gets more experience, we will start capitalizing on opportunities and winning the fourth quarters," Larsen said.
Dayton-Waitsburg next hosts Warden on Thursday night at the Waitsburg High School field.
