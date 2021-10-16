WAITSBURG — Mabton came out strong early here on Friday night, Oct. 15, to take a 48-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference football victory over Dayton-Waitsburg.
The Vikings scored 20 first-quarter points, and added 21 more in the second to hold a 41-0 halftime lead.
The Wolfpack scored a fourth-quarter touchdown when Hudson Reser punched it into the end zone from 16 yards out.
"We were down two linemen tonight and lost another lineman to ejection in the second quarter, and we really struggled blocking and tackling upfront tonight," D-W Troy Larsen said. "I felt our team has been prepared every game for what offensive and defensive formations and plays that they will see during the games.
"We have struggled giving the starters a good look in practice with low numbers to be effective on the scout team," he said. "The result is the size and speed of our opponents have made us timid early in the games, and by the time we realize we can play with these teams we have already dug some big holes to come out of.
"In true Wolfpack style, we kept fighting and had a long and productive drive in the fourth quarter, capped off by a Reser 16-yard rushing touchdown. Once we learn to tackle low on defense and block to the whistle on offense we are going to start competing for victories with this young team.
"Mabton has a senior team and is finally at their full roster," Larsen said. "I look for Mabton to throw a wrench in our league the last couple of weeks with their size and speed."
Reser led the Wolfpack's rushing game with 66 yards on 13 carries and the TD, with Monte Pettichord putting up 58 yards on eight rushes.
Pettichord finished 3 for 10 passing for 54 yards and an interception.
Cyson Morris had one catch for 32 yards, with Brayden Mahoney having a catch for 21.
D-W next goes to River View on Friday.
