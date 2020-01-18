MABTON, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg had a lid stuck on its second-half basket here Saturday in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
Mabton, 11-3 following the Saturday win, came out of the chute to score 42 first-half points as the Vikings went to the locker room up 42-24 at the half.
D-W never got it going in the second half and only managed 10 points as the Vikings finished off a 69-34 win.
D-W was coming off their first win, 52-33 over WWVA Thursday, but ran into a talented and hot Viking team.
Angela Herrera led a trio of Vikings in double digits as she scored 16 to lead all scorers. Julissa Guevara added 14, and Kassandra Hernandez put home 11 for the Vikings.
Sadie Seney scored 11 to lead D-W. Claudia Benavides knocked down nine. Megan Forney and Cassidy Laughery each added six for the D-W cause.
"Mabton played a very physical game," D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. "We had a hard time taking care of the ball against their press."
D-W, 1-6 in the EWAC, travels to Pomeroy for a non-league contest Tuesday.
Vikings 69, D-W 34
DAYTON-WATISBURG (34) — Forney 6, Laughery 6, Miller 2, Benavides 9, Seney 11.
MABTON (69) — Galarza 7, Bonewell 8, Castellenas 4, Herrera 16, Garzon 9, Guevara 14, Hernandez 11.
D-W;12;12;5;5;—;34
Mabton;22;20;18;9;—;69
3-point goals — D-W (Seney), Mab 5 (Herrera 2, Guevara 2).