RICHLAND — Liberty Christian outscored Dayton-Waitsburg 26-0 in the middle two quarters here Friday night and rolled to a 38-16 victory in a non-league prep football game between Eastern Washington Athletic Conference foes.
The teams will meet again in two weeks in Dayton in their EWAC counter.
Dayton-Waitsburg drew first blood in the opening quarter Friday on a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Shawn Evans. The conversion kick failed, but D-W added a safety later in the quarter on a blocked punt by Theo Anderson and held an 8-6 lead at the end of the period.
The Patriots, however, moved out to a 24-8 halftime lead and increased their advantage to 32-8 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
The teams matched touchdowns in the final period, with Dayton-Waitsburg scoring on an Adam Puckett fumble recovery and return. Hudson Reser ran in the two-point conversion.
Reser led D-W’s running game with 78 yards on 17 rushes. Evans completed just three of 15 passes for 27 yards, and he was intercepted twice.
Dayton-Waitsburg, which is idle this coming weekend, is now 0-4 for the season and 0-1 in league play.
Liberty Christian, also 0-1 in the league and 1-3 overall, entertains Columbia-Burbank Friday in an EWAC game before making the trek to Dayton on Oct. 11.
Complete stats from Friday’s game were not submitted.