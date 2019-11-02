DAYTON — Winless Dayton-Waitsburg stayed close with Tri-Cities Prep here on Friday night, but ultimately the Jaguars pulled out the 27-15 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference victory.
T-C Prep's opening drive stalled deep in D-W territory, as the Jaguars fumbled at the 15-yard line.
Dayton-Waitsburg then moved the ball down field before pinning T-C Prep inside its own 20 on a punt after five plays.
The Jaguars couldn't get anything going on the ensuing drive, and after a holding penalty and a false start, Prep handed the ball to Kaden Harrison hoping to get some distance from its goal line.
But D-W’s defense broke through the line and tackled him in the end zone to give D-W a 2-0 lead on the safety.
D-W lost a fumble just three plays later in their own half of the field, and Prep capitalized on the great field position as Jacob Levy broke a few tackles on a 36-yard rushing touchdown just before the end of the first quarter.
D-W started the second quarter with a drive that saw six runs and five passes. They scored when Monte Pettichord found Mason Finney on an 11-yard pass.
The drive took up most of the second quarter.
T-C Prep got a nice kickoff return, which led to a quick touchdown drive.
The Jaguars ran on three plays before Dante Maiuri sent Landon Amato a 34-yard pass into the end zone to reclaim the lead.
After a blocked extra point kick, T-C Prep led D-W, 13-8.
Dayton-Waitsburg's next drive stalled after four plays at midfield, and on the next play, Maiuri threw an interception to D-W's Dylan Bledsoe.
But D-W couldn't get anything going before halftime.
After the break, D-W went three-and-out to start the third quarter, and Prep took over in good field position.
T-C Prep worked its way down the field from D-W’s 48, and capped the drive off with the only touchdown in the third quarter as Landon Amato added a four-yard rushing touchdown to his game stats.
D-W lost another fumble inside its own 20, giving Prep another chance to add to its lead. But D-W’s defense forced a turnover on downs at their own 10-yard line.
D-W got back to the 20 before having to punt the ball on another three-and-out.
Prep went three-and-out on its next possession.
D-W's Pettichord threw two passes of more than 10 yards each just before the end of the third quarter, but the drive stalled entering the fourth.
Prep worked its way down the field, behind a 39-yard pass from Maiuri and a 10-yard run from Noah Elliott.
Maiuri ended the drive with an eight-yard passing touchdown to Levy to give Prep a 27-8 lead.
D-W answered right back with a drive that saw Pettichord throw a 15-yard pass to Finney, and Christian Watson-Solis running for 35 on another play.
Pettichord audibled from the 2-yard line, finding a hole in the defense to sneak in for a two-yard touchdown run.
T-C Prep then ran the ball five times before taking a knee to close out the 27-15 win.
Dayton-Waitsburg will play a crossover game on Friday, against an opponent to be named.