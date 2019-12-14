Dayton-Waitsburg overpowered by
River View in 58-34 setback Friday
DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg got off to a slow start here Friday in non-conference girls basketball action.
River View jumped to a 13-6 lead after one and expanded the lead to 27-11 at intermission. The Panthers went on to post a 58-34 win.
Skylin Munson with 14 points and Jennifer Gonzalez with 12 led the Panthers to the win.
D-W was led by Sadie Seney, who converted two treys on her way to a 10-point night.
MacKena Culley chipped in nine, but D-W fell to 0-4 on the season.
“We are having a hard time playing hard and consistent through four quarters,” D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. “We have moments of energy and intensity but then it fizzles. Munson and Gonzalez are strong ploayers and we couldn’t shut them down.”
D-W hosts Liberty Christian on Friday Dec. 20.
Panthers 58, D-W 34
RIVER VIEW (58) — Gonzalez 12, Castillo 9, Boyd 7, Contreras 10, Munson 14,
Clayton 3.
D-W (34) — Forney 1, Laughery 3, Acevedo 2, Boggs 2, Brincken 1, Culley 9, Benavides 6, Seney 10.
River View 13 14 8 23 — 58
D-W 6 6 5 18 — 34