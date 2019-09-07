WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg stopped Burbank on eight drives, taking over on downs each time, here Friday in opening non-conference football action.
But the defense wasn’t enough, as the D-W offense failed to get untracked and the Coyotes scored three safeties, a rushing and a passing touchdown, to defeat D-W, 25-0.
“The defense is always ahead of the offense at this time of year,” D-W coach Troy Larsen said. “We played gritty defense against the best line in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference. We had guys in the right spots, although sometimes we didn’t complete the play. We broke up seven passes, but only got one interception and should have had more. We will take tonight as a win on defense”
Both teams went three-and-out on their initial possession of the night.
D-W got backed up by penalties on its second possession.
Starting at their own 9, the Coyote defense backed D-W into a third-and-long from their own 1.
Alex Gomez broke through and tackled D-W quarterback Shawn Evans in the end zone for Burbank’s first of three safeties on the night, and it was 2-0 Burbank with four minutes gone.
The Coyotes used three passes — one a 36-yarder from Tyler Good to Kraeton Waters — to set up a one-yard plunge by Abraham Garcia, but D-W blocked the PAT and the Coyotes settled for an 8-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first.
D-W got its first offensive highlight in its ensuing possession. Bradley Sandau broke a 22-yard run for D-W’s initial first down and first penetration into Coyote territory, but the drive stalled and D-W trailed 8-0 after one.
The Coyotes struck again on their first play of the second. Garcia went 38 yards for a Coyote score and this time they converted the PAT for a 15-0 lead with 11:25 left in the second.
D-W was forced to punt five times in the second period.
The fifth punt attempt was blocked by the Coyotes, and Burbank took over on the D-W 25.
An 18-yard swing pass from Good to Dounelson Mulle, who did most of the 18-yard paydirt run after the catch, sent the Coyotes, after D-W blocked their second PAT, to intermission up 21-0.
The D-W defense bent, but did not break in the third. The Coyotes rolled to 92 yards of offense, but only added two to their lead.
Seamus House led a begrudging D-W defense that didn’t give in.
Christian Watson-Solis had a hit for a loss and Cason Nichols had D-W’s interception.
Nichols’ pick stopped a Coyote drive, but gave D-W the ball on its own 1. The blitzing Coyotes got D-W stopped in the end zone for its second safety of the night and a 23-0 lead after three.
The fourth saw D-W with a flash of offense.
Evans scrambled to his right and threw on the run to Colton VanBlairicom down the near sideline for 27 yards, but again the Coyote defense snuffed out the drive.
“They run a 3-5 defense and send the house on every play,” Larsen said of D-W’s offensive woes. “It’s hard to simulate that in practice. But now we have seen it and will learn for next time.”
The final score came on a bad snap in punt formation. The ball rolled into the end zone, and D-W recovered to prevent a TD, but the Coyotes had their third safety of the night to run the final to 25-0.
Burbank’s Garcia led all rushers as he ran for 165 yards on 22 carries.
Sandau led D-W with 24 rushing yards.
Evans threw for only 42 yards, but showed that there is plenty to build on.
“The blitz hurried us to get rid of the ball,” Larsen said. “We had underneath routes open. We ran a vanilla offense as we play those guys in our league matchup later in the season. It was frustrating that we couldn’t get more going on offense.”
D-W looks to grow from Friday night and will move to Dayton this Friday to host McCall-Donnelly at 6 p.m. in another non-conference matchup.
“We are taking good things away from this one,” Larsen summarized. “We had a high energy level. House was our defensive standout, as he forced their runners to bounce out. Offense was frustrating, but the defense was good. The pre-season is about getting better. We are moving in the right direction.”
Burbank 25, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
Burbank81322-25
D-W0000-0
C-B — Safety D-W tackled in end zone.
C-B — Garcia 1 run (Kick blocked).
C-B — Garcia 38 run (Gomez kick).
C-B — Mulle 18 pass from Good (Kick blocked).
C-B — Safety D-W tackled in end zone.
C-B — Safety Bad Snap D-W recovered in end zone.
C-BD-W
First Downs143
Rushes-yards41-21027-0
Passing yards15242
Passing (att-completions-int)35-15-117-7-2
Punts2-33.58-28.9
Fumbles-lost2-03-1
Penalties4-398-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C-B: Garcia 22-165-1; Good 6-50; Mulle 1-(-5); Debord 8-9; Pariera 1-2; Frimodt 1-1; Jackson 1-(-5); Team 1-(-7). D-W: Watson-Solis 14-0; Evans 2-(-2); Sandau 8-24; Puckett 2-(-7); Team 1-(-15).
PASSING — C-B: Good 15-34-1, 152 yards, 1TD; Frimodt 0-1-0. D-W: Evans 7-17-2, 42 yards.
RECEIVING — C-B: Thoren 5-23; Waters 1-36; Mulle 4-43-1; Frimodt 5-50. D-W: Watson-Solis 1-7; Finney 2-0, Sandau 1-(-2); Puckett 1-5; VanBlaricom 2-32.