DAYTON — The 2022 high school varsity volleyball season opened with a victory for the Dayton-Waitsburg team Wednesday, Sept. 7, as the Wolfpack knocked off Kittitas in straight sets with scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-20.
Claudia Benavides finished the match with three kills, a block, a dig and three aces for the Wolfpack while teammate Makenna Barron had two kills, two blocks, five assists and two aces, Kylee Henry had two kills, five assists and an ace, Peyton Struckmeier was good for two kills, a block, a dig and two aces, and Elsie Mann notched a kill, two blocks and four aces.
The Wolfpack is back at it Thursday, Sept. 8, at White Swan.
"I'm very proud of how this team worked together to come out with the win," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "Emily Rodrick came through in a big way for us contributing five aces and numerous near perfect passes as the team's libero. Madison Gallardo also contributed four digs to pull us out of our second match slump."
