BURBANK — The Dayton-Waitbsurg high school volleyball won a set for the first time this season here Tuesday, Sept. 21, but Burbank still took the match in four. The scores were 25-18, 13-25, 25-8, 25-18.
Megan Forney finished the match with two kills, three aces and seven digs for the Wolfpack (0-4 record) while teammate Makenna Barron added two kills, four aces, an assist, 15 digs and five blocks, and Claudia Benavides was good four two kills, two aces, an assists and 10 digs.
The Wolfpack tied things up with their victory in the second set, leaving coach Tracy Barron optimistic.
"This team is improving every time they step on the court," she said. "As a coach, you can't ask for anything more."
The Wolfpack will be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Warden.
