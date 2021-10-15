WAITSBURG — Despite a victory in the first set here Thursday, Oct. 14, Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity volleyball team ended up remaining winless this season with Burbank handing them a 3-1 loss. Scores per set were 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-18.

"The team came out ready to play," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "Their net play and coverage was really great. The team continues to build unity and improve each and every game."

Claudia Benavides finished the match with three blocks, five kills and five digs for the Wolfpack (0-9 record) while teammate Mackenna Barron had eight digs, a blocks and four kills, and Kylee Harvey had four blocks, five assists and three digs.

The Wolfpack will next play Tuesday, hosting Kiona-Benton here, with action scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments