DAYTON — A non-league high school volleyball match Wednesday, Sept. 14 saw Dayton-Waitsburg varsity Wolfpack defeat Touchet in straight sets with scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-16.
The Wolfpack (2-1) bounced back from a loss Tuesday at River View High.
Makenna Barron finished the match with five aces, four kills, five assists and four blocks for the Wolfpack while teammate Kylee Henry had 11 assists, four kills, a dig and an ace, and Elsie Mann added three kills, a dig and five aces.
"The girls really came back strong after a hard loss the night before," Wolfpack coach Tracey Barron said. "They continued with strong net play and worked hard to improve their passing."
The Wolfpack is back at it Thursday, Sept. 15, hosting Walla Walla Valley Academy in the Dayton High School gym for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference showdown scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Touchet will also be in action Thursday, hosting Garfield-Palouse for a non-league match starting around 6 p.m.
