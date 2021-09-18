DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school volleyball team fell to Cle Elum-Roslyn in straight sets here Saturday, Sept. 18. The scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.

Kylee Henry finished the match with three digs, three assists, four kills and two aces or D-W while teammate Emily Rodrick has a kill, five assists and three aces, and Makenna Barron added five digs, two kills, two blocks and four aces.

"There girls played very hard today," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "I'm so proud of how they worked together. They are first, last and always a team."

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments