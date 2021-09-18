DAYTON — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school volleyball team fell to Cle Elum-Roslyn in straight sets here Saturday, Sept. 18. The scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Kylee Henry finished the match with three digs, three assists, four kills and two aces or D-W while teammate Emily Rodrick has a kill, five assists and three aces, and Makenna Barron added five digs, two kills, two blocks and four aces.
"There girls played very hard today," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "I'm so proud of how they worked together. They are first, last and always a team."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.