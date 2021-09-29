WARDEN, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity volleyball team lost to Warden in straight sets here Tuesday, Sept. 28. The scores were 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.
Makenna Barron finished with six blocks and a kill for the Wolfpack (0-5 record) while teammate Megan Forney had four digs, a block and a kill as they tried to survive a challenging road trip.
"Claudia Benevides really stepped up for the team tonight," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "She came in off the bench and played middle hitter after Peyton Struckmier went down with a badly sprained ankle. The whole team came together to make the best of a hard situation."
The Wolfpack will next play Thursday in Dayton where they will host Tri-Cities Prep with their match scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
