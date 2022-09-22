DAYTON — A hard-fought Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match Thursday, Sept. 22, saw Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity Wolfpack wind up falling to Burbank after four sets with scores of 21-25, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-15.
The Wolfpack came away with their record so far this season at 3-4 overall, 1-4 in the league.
"The game was so fun to watch tonight," Wolfpack coach Tracey Barron said. "Both teams were evenly matched."
The Wolfpack next play Tuesday, Sept. 27, hosting Warden for another league showdown in Dayton starting around 6:30 p.m.
They look to bounce back strong.
Elsie Mann finished the Burbank match with 12 kills, four blocks, a dig and five aces for the Wolfpack while teammate Makenna Barron had made five blocks, three digs, 14 kills and six assists, and Kylee Henry was good for 29 assists, six kills and two aces.
"Our girls played hard and really improved in their hit and block coverage from our previous games," coach Barron said.
