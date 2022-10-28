RICHLAND — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity volleyball team was defeated Thursday, Oct. 27, at Liberty Christian High, as the Wolfpack fell in four sets with scores of 25-13, 15-25, 25-16 and 25-21.
The Wolfpack finished this year with their record at 3-11.
Makenna Barron tallied six kills, nine assists, four blocks and five digs against Liberty Christian while teammate Kylee Henry had nine assists, four kills, two blocks, a dig and four aces, and Elsie Mann added two kills, one block, two assists and three aces.
"This team was so fun to coach this year," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "They all came to practice and worked hard every day. That hard worked paid off each game with the amount of improvement they showed.
"I'm looking forward to what next season will bring."
