DAYTON — The Dayton-Waitbsurg high school varsity boys basketball team rallied to win its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 6, as the Wolfpack notched its third straight victory in handing River View a 45-33 defeat.
The Wolfpack even its overall record so far this season at 3-3, with their mark in the league at 1-1.
Monte Pettichord led all scorers with 15 points for the Wolfpack while teammate Spencer Hansen had 13 points, Benny Bryan had 7, Gage Holm 6, Ryland Kilts 2, Blake French 2.
They went to halftime down 11-10, but then came back out on fire.
The Wolfpack opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run, capped by a Pettichord basket about four minutes in, and they held off River View the rest of the way.
Next, the Wolfpack plays Saturday in Dayton with a visit from Walla Walla Valley Academy as action is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m.
