GRANGER, Wash. — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity clinched a spot in the state 2B Championship Tournament as the Wolfpack knocked off Mabton, 58-55, in a District 5 consolation semifinal Thursday, Feb. 16, at Granger High.
The double-elimination district tournament had seen the Wolfpack bounced to its consolation bracket with a 77-44 setback in a championship semifinal Feb. 10 at Burbank.
But their victory Thursday secured the Wolfpack a spot at state, beginning Feb. 24-25 with its opening round of regional playoffs.
Only seeding remains to be determined as the Wolfpack play Saturday, Feb. 18, at Granger for the consolation final. Win or lose, they will advance to state.
The Wolfpack return to Granger on the heels of their pivotal win against Mabton.
Spencer Hansen finished the afternoon with a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack while teammate Ryland Kilts had 12 points, Gage Holm scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Monte Pettichord tallied seven points, Blake French added four, and Benny Bryan had two points and four assists as Ruben Yutze and Wyatt Booth each converted a free throw.
The Wolfpack wound up needed every contribution.
Their season appeared to hang in the balance midway through the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack was down 50-47, but they prevailed.
Kilts scored off a pass from Bryan to break a 51-51 tie with less than two minutes remaining, and they lead the rest of the way.
The Wolfpack upped their lead to 55-51 when Holm fed Hansen for another big basket, though Mabton narrowed the difference on a pair of free-throws.
Pettichord then scored to put the Wolfpack up 57-53 in the closing seconds, and they held on to the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.