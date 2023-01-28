KENNEWICK — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity boys basketball team won its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at River View High as the Wolfpack tallied a 56-40 victory.
The Wolfpack upped their overall record so far this season to 8-5 with their league mark of 4-3 ranking them third out of seven teams.
They are back at it Saturday in Burbank.
The Wolfpack enjoyed a successful outing Friday.
Spencer Hansen finished with a game-high 17 points for the Wolfpack while teammate Gage Holm added 14, Ryland Kilts had 11, Monte Pettichord 10, Benny Bryan 4.
They went to halftime up 26-13, and never looked back.
