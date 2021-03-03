DAYTON — Walla Walla Valley Academy made short work of Dayton-Waitsburg, sweeping their prep volleyball match (25-9, 25-11, 25-14) here Tuesday.
Despite the loss, D-W saw some positives with Sadie Seney tallying five kills, two blocks and five digs.
Teammate Katherin Houchin added three kills, three digs and an ace, and Teagan Larson gave D-W six assists, four digs and an ace.
"The girls really struggled with passing tonight, but had a lot of really great plays at the net," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "The seniors on the team really stepped up tonight and helped our younger players.