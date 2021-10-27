PASCO — Dayton-Waitsburg's volleyball team lost to Tri-Cities Prep here on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16.
Claudia Benevides had seven kills and a dig for the Wolfpack, with Makenna Barron smacking two kills and had a block, four digs and an ace, and Emily Rodrick dished five assists and had a block and a kill.
"The team continued to grow and learn all season," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "As a coach, a person can't ask for more. Thank you to our seniors, Megan Forney, Ella Larson and Trista Villaro, for a great season. I'm excited to watch this young team continue to grow next season."
