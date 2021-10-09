PASCO — Tri-Cities Prep scored a pair of touchdown in each of the first three quarters to take a 42-7 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference victory over Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday, Oct. 8.
"We came out a little timid and allowed some missed assignments to cost us some big plays from T-C Prep," Wolfpack coach Troy Larsen said. "If we can play assignment football and trust each other to get into their spots, we will be OK.
"Brayden Mohney had a fantastic first half, intercepting the TCP QB on consecutive drives," he said. "Unfortunately, midway through the second quarter, Brayden was making a tackle and was hit by another Wolfpack player rallying to the ball and was knocked unconscious. Brayden was taken out of the ballgame.
"We had some emotional struggles after that and went into the locker room down 28-0 at halftime."
D-W scored its touchdown in the third quarter, driving the ball 80 yards behind the running of Hudson Reser, Larsen said.
Reser capped the drive with a 28-yard run up the middle into the end zone.
"It was great to see Hudson run the ball with confidence tonight," Larsen said.
Hudson ended up with 22 carries for 162 yards and a TD in the game.
Two plays after Hudson's score, Brandon Boudreau intercepted another Jaguars pass and took it to the 10-yard line.
"We had a lot of momentum, and I believed this young team was coming together to make some big things happen," Larsen said. "Momentum then worked against us, as we fumbled the ball in the red zone and TCP drove down the field for a TD and took the momentum back from us."
Monte Pettichord finished the game 7 for 27 passing for 141, and two interceptions.
Hunter Berg grabbed three of Pettichord's passes for 68 yards, Daylan Marlow had two catches for 51 yards, and Mohney also had two for 22 yards.
The Wolfpack racked up 243 yards on the ground, on 35 rushes, led by Reser's 162 yards.
"I was very proud of this young team again as they never stopped working hard and showed improvement quarter after quarter," he said. "The offensive line improved the most tonight, and on defense, sophomore Kalup Prather led the way with 17 tackles, and Monte Pettichord switched from linebacker to safety to stack up 15 tackles tonight.
"We are going to keep getting better and fix the small things as we prepare for a strong Mabton team coming to Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday night," Larsen said. "We can move the ball all over the field as we almost had 400 yards of offense tonight, we just need to bear down in the red zone and finish those good drives."
