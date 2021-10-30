WAITSBURG — Undefeated Columbia-Burbank scored 34 first-quarter points and rolled to a 55-14 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B football victory over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Friday, Oct. 29.
"It was a tough game to go into losing four starters to injuries last week and another starter went down in pre-game warm-ups," Wolfpack coach Troy Larsen said. "Without our two starting defensive ends, Columbia took advantage of the edges and ran to five first-quarter TDs. We could not contain the edges, and Columbia’s runners did a great job being patient and following their blockers for some quick long runs in the first quarter."
Monte Pettichord hit Kason Fortune for a 90-yard D-W touchdown in the first quarter, "showing our young Wolfpack team we can compete with anyone," Larsen said.
Hudson Reser finished with 28 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown for Dayton-Waitsburg.
"I am very proud of Hudson and all his hard work," Larsen said. "Hudson must play a lot of roles for us and never complains. He just smiles and gets it done."
Pettichord "had a great game as well to end the season," he said, finishing 8 for 14 for 227 yards and a TD.
"Monte is the focus of every defense, and nothing has come easy for him this year,"Larsen said. "D-W is very lucky to have a student-athlete like Monte, he is doing everything right to make D-W football better on and off the field.
"It was fun to watch sophomore Kaylub Prather volunteer to play offensive line and excel at the right tackle position, I believe he has found a new home there," he said.
"Sophomore Cyson Morris was another standout Friday night, with three catches for 90 yards," Larsen said. "What was more important was his leadership on the field, blocking to the whistle and taking over the kickoff return responsibilities."
Fortune caught three of Pettichord's pass for 116 yards and the touchdown, with Morris having three catches for 90 yards and Lucas VanHoose two for 21.
"We have a young, inexperienced team that showed improvement in both their football skills and in football knowledge," Larsen said. "D-W will have a lot to look forward to with a strong eighth-grade class coming up and our current team hungry to get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.