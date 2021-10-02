WAITSBURG — The Warden Cougars weren't very accommodating guests in Waitsburg on Thursday night, Sept. 30, handing Dayton-Waitsburg a 54-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B football defeat.
The Cougars held a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter, and an 18-0 halftime margin.
A 22-point third quarter put Warden securely in the driver's seat as the Cougars rolled to the shutout.
"We knew exactly what Warden runs and had a really good game plan, stopping Warden on its first two possessions with 3-and-outs," Wolfpack coach Troy Larsen said. "We then offensively drove the ball down to the 10-yard line and 20-yard line, respectively, before getting stopped by the Warden defense.
"Then the size and the speed of Warden took over the game, and Warden dominated us upfront to run away with a 54-point shutout," he said. "We still had our shots, with four touchdown passes dropped, and several wide-open passes dropped Thursday night.
"I believe their size and speed had an effect on our receivers, as they heard footsteps and lost focus on the ball," Larsen said. "On the defensive side, we had some young players really step up. Tyson and Zach Durham, along with Rueben Yutzy, played their hearts out and they are really starting to figure out the game."
Hudson Reser led D-W with 46 rushing yards on 17 carries, with Monte Pettichord gaining 38 on 10 rushes.
Pettichord was 6 for 24 passing for 79 yards and an interception.
Cyson Morris caught two of those completions for 46 yards, with Hunter Berg grabbing two for 20 yards, and Brayden Mohney two for 13.
The Wolfpack next head to Tri-Cities Prep at 7 p.m. on Friday.
