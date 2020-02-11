BURBANK, Wash. — A week after falling at Tri-Cities Prep, 57-30, the Dayton-Waitsburg girls basketball team had to delay its hopes of getting some revenge when hazardous weather conditions Saturday forced a postponement of their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference tournament matchup in Burbank, Wash.
Rescheduled for Monday, D-W had a forgettable day.
Tri-Cities Prep dominated from the start, took advantage of 46 D-W turnovers, and crushed them 71-20.
“The D-W girls were not mentally prepared for this game,” D-W assistant coach Desirae Jones said. “TCP came out strong, and we stepped back instead of stepping up to the challenge. We did not take care of the ball or aggressively attack the basket.”
With little time to lick their wounds, D-W (3-18 record) takes on DeSales tonight in Granger starting at 8 p.m.
D-W looks to bounce back with a stronger effort after struggling to get anything going against TCP.
Claudia Benavides led D-W with nine points, and Kira Boggs had six, but D-W had little else.
“Kira Boggs played with a lot of heart and made things happen when nobody else would,” Jones said.
Tri-Cities Prep 71, Dayton-Waitsburg 20
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (20) — Benavides 9, Boggs 6, Laughery 3, Larsen 2.
TRI-CITIES PREP (71) — Martinez 17, Chang 9, Monteon 8, Brandner 7, Dickson 6, Ghirardo 5, Balcom 5, Long 5, Boothe 4, Mortenson 3, Landram 2.
D-W 8 4 3 5 — 20
T-C Prep 21 17 14 19 — 71
3-point goals — DW 1 (Laughery), TCP 6 (Monteon 2). Total fouls — DW 7, TCP 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — DW 24, TCP 29. Turnovers — DW 46, TCP 9.