DAYTON — Sadie Seney led all scorers with a game-high 16 points for Dayton-Waitsburg's girls basketball team, but Tri-Cities Prep prevailed 72-30 here Tuesday, May 25.
D-W (1-3 record) found itself down 21-2 after the first quarter.
"Tri-Cities Prep has a great program with a deep bench," D-W coach Desirae Jones said. "All but one of their 10 teammates was able to score. They forced a lot of turnovers for us, and turned them into too many quick baskets. We had a better second half, and they played hard until the end."
D-W will next play Thursday at Burbank.