FINLEY, Wash. — Dayton-Waitsburg's girls basketball team hung tough against River View, but came up short 56-45 on Saturday, May 22.
Benavides led D-W with 15 points and Andrews had 10.
Dayton-Waitsburg outrebounded the Panthers 45-40, but committed 25 turnovers and 24 fouls.
"We competed very well against a physical team," D-W coach Tamira Culley said. "We were able to break the press easily and it was removed after the first quarter.
"We are happy with the effort and intensity of this young team," Culley said. "Their team chemistry is developing as they have more game minutes together."
D-W, 1-and-2, hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday.