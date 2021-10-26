WAITSBURG — McLoughlin won a non-league volleyball match over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Monday, Oct. 25, in five sets.
The Pioneers won 8-25, 18-25, 25-18, 27-25, 15-11.
For the Wolfpack, Makenna Barron recorded eight kills, six digs, a block and an ace, Peyton Struckmeier had seven kills, a dig, a block and an ace, and Claudia Benavides had four digs, six kills and two aces.
"Emotions were running high on Senior Night," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "The team did a good job staying focused and playing their game."
