WAITSBURG — McLoughlin won a non-league volleyball match over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Monday, Oct. 25, in five sets.

The Pioneers won 8-25, 18-25, 25-18, 27-25, 15-11.

For the Wolfpack, Makenna Barron recorded eight kills, six digs, a block and an ace, Peyton Struckmeier had seven kills, a dig, a block and an ace, and Claudia Benavides had four digs, six kills and two aces.

"Emotions were running high on Senior Night," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "The team did a good job staying focused and playing their game."

