DAYTON — Mabton routed the Dayton-Waitsburg girls basketball team, 67-38, here on Thursday, May 20.
Claudia Benavides led the D-W offense with 18 points, and teammate Sadie Seney had 15, but D-W spent most of their time trying to catch up after Mabton jumped ahead 18-4 in the first quarter.
The visiting Vikings later outscored them 41-21 in the second half to pull away.
"Mabton was very effective with their pressure defense and press and was able to force a lot of turnovers," D-W coach Desirae Jones said. "Both teams had a tremendous amount of hustle on the floor, but Mabton shot the ball very well and we had a hard time getting the shots to fall."
D-W (1-1 record) will next play Saturday in Finley at River View High.
Thursday's loss came after D-W had opened this season May 18 with a 50-46 overtime victory at Walla Walla Valley Academy.
WWVA had jumped ahead 8-2 in the first quarter, but the game got tied up in time for the midway break. They traded leads the rest of regulation before D-W prevailed in the extra period.
Seney finished with 28 points, and Benavides had 16. D-W also had a 59-27 advantage in rebounds.
"It was an exciting first game with an overtime win," Jones said. "We have a very young team, and it was nice to get them on the floor and see what they could do. It was a strong showing from Benavides and Seney."
Sahara Browning led the WWVA offense with 21 points.
WWVA is back at Friday, hosting Burbank.