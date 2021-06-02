MABTON, Wash. — Mason Finney scored 19 points for Dayton-Waitsburg's boys basketball team, Colton Van Blaircom added 12 and Wyatt Costello had 10, but Mabton handed them a 71-65 loss here on Tuesday, June 1.

D-W (4-3 record) overcame a slow start nd went to halftime only down 38-36, and the rest of the game was a nail-biter.

The D-W boys were coming off a 51-41 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy on May 28 in Dayton.

They look to get back on track on Tuesday, June 8 in Dayton, where they will host River View.

