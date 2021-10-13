COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy resumed Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B play with a three-set volleyball victory over visiting Dayton-Waitsburg on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Knights downed the Wolfpack, 25-5, 26-24, 25-7.
"D-W has a scrappy group of girls who got their hands on some great digs and a few blocks to keep our girls motivated to keep passing and swinging well," WWVA coach Robin Browning said. "After the first set playing our starting lineup, it was a good chance for a look at the lineup for next year. We struggled a bit to work cohesively together, communicate well, and step up and lead on the court without our seniors there to guide the attack."
"The girls continue to improve each game," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "We have really focused on covering our hitters and blockers. Tonight showed great improvement in that area. They are learning to play more consistently throughout the whole game."
Claudia Benevides had three digs, six blocks, three kills and an assist for the Wolfpack, Makenna Barron dished an assist, and had two kills, two blocks, and two aces, and Kylee Henry recorded a kill, four assists and an ace.
Sahara Browning had seven aces on 11 serves, as well as 13 kills, for the Knights.
Celeste Santellano had six aces on 10 serves and dished 23 assists, Makiah Stepper also had six aces on 14 serves, 11 digs and five kills, and Makaenah Puckett recorded three aces on nine serves, five kills and 11 digs, and Mikal Busby had 10 serves with three aces and four kills.
Rylee King had four kills, Nell Dodds had two kills, Clara Scully came up with 14 digs, and Naomi Cueto had three assists.
"With a great serving run from Makiah Stepper, we got back in the game, and eked out a 26-24 win," Browning said of the close second set. "The last set saw our starting group back on the court to finish out the match in short order. As always, there are endless details to get better at. I'm really happy with what the girls are doing, and the potential that we have as a team in the future."
The match followed a weekend of volleyball action for WWVA at Walla Walla University's Fall Classic, which the Knights won.
"After a full weekend of tournament play at Walla Walla University's Fall Classic, where the Lady Knights blew through the competition in straight sets to the championship, it was nice to be back on our court in familiar territory," coach Browning said. "The Lady Knights took the round robin play at tournament with a 100% win ration. Rogue Valley gave us a great run in our last matchup of the evening on Thursday, but the Knights did not see defeat.
"We had a lot of opportunities over the weekend to let our seniors have a break, and give our underclassmen a chance to work together for some wins," she said. "They all did a great job, and went through the tournament with no losses. We met Rogue Valley again on Saturday night in the championship match with a bit of a slow start.
"But Sahara Browning lit it up with a crazy block and hitting sequence to light a fire in her teammates that Rogue could just not match. The championship was over in three sets, and another win in the books for WWVA at the Fall Classic."
The Knights go to River View on Thursday, while the Wolfpack host Burbank in Waitsburg also on Thursday.
