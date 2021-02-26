DAYTON — Kittitas won the prep volleyball match here Thursday, finishing off Dayton-Waitsburg in straight sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-21).
Despite the second loss in three days — Mabton defeated D-W in straight sets Tuesday — coach Tracy Barron saw some progress in their development.
"This group of girls is starting to really come together as a team," Barron said. "They are becoming more comfortable playing on the court together."
Katherine Houchin finished Thursday's match with three blocks, two aces, a kill and an assist for D-W, while teammate Sadie Seney had six blocks, two aces, a kill and an assist, and Claudia Benavides added two kills, two digs and two aces.