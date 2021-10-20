WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg lost a three-set volleyball match to Kiona-Benton here on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Bears downed the Wolfpack, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13.

Emily Rodrick had two aces, three kills and an assist for D-W, with Kylee Henry recording four kills and an ace, and Makenna Barron four kills, two digs, an assist and a block.

"The team came out really strong in the first set," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "However, a few girls were having an 'off' night and they could not overcome that as a team.

"Ella Larson made some really great digs and passes for us in the second match," she said. "Her play coming off the bench was fantastic."

D-W next hosts Warden in Waitsburg on Thursday.

Tags

Load comments