FINLEY, Wash. — Injuries caught up to Dayton-Waitsburg in a 66-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B football loss to River View here on Thursday, Oct. 21.
"The Wolfpack had a rough Thursday night game at Finley," D-W coach Troy Larsen said. "We came out and played a good first quarter, holding River View to one touchdown at the end of the quarter.
"I expected the whole game to play out like the first quarter, but the injury bug caught us," he said. "We lost four players to injuries, starting with senior Brayden Mohney, who got caught up in friendly fire after making a great open-field tackle and ended up with a concussion.
"Shortly after, Jayce Gleason went down with a broken collarbone, followed by our defensive leader in tackles, Theo Anderson, breaking his ankle running down a tackle," Larsen said. "We finished the half with our last senior, Hunter Berg, taking a helmet shot to his head and suffering whiplash.
"We played the second half with a lot of young student athletes out of their normal positions helping us finish the night out," he said. "River View played aggressive defense and held our offense to minimal gains all night."
For the Wolfpack, quarterback Monte Pettichord finished 2 for 12 for five yards and two interceptions, and gained 15 yards on five carries.
Hudson Reser had 17 yards on the ground on six carries, and Cyson Morris had a catch for three yards, and Levi Boudrieau had a reception for two yards.
"We our spending the long weekend putting a game plan together for undefeated Columbia-Burbank, which will arrive Friday night for our last home game and Senior Night," Larsen said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.