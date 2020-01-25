RICHLAND — The Dayton-Waitsburg girls basketball team erased an early deficit here at Liberty Christian on Friday, turning the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup around with second half to win 74-56.
Liberty Christian had D-W in the first half, forcing some of D-W's starters into foul trouble early as the Patriots mounted a 31-24 lead by halftime.
But D-W upped its defense in the second half, and wound up forcing 33 Liberty Christian turnovers for the game.
The D-W comeback was aided by winning 41 rebounds on the night.
D-W nearly doubled its offense with a dominating third quarter, took a 44-40 lead heading into the fourth, and they kept the petal to the metal in the closing minutes.
D-W fed the ball inside to junior Sadie Seney and freshman Claudia Benavides, who both led the team with 26 and 18 points respectively in the game.
D-W head coach Tamira Culley said, "I am very proud of the girls that came off the bench for the girls that were in foul trouble. Another all around team effort that results in a win. Coming back and winning after being down double digits is a first for them. They took better care of the ball and got it done."
The Dayton-Waitsburg girls will need to get rested up as they have a rematch against Liberty Christian on Wednesday in Waitsburg with a 6 p.m. start time.
Dayton-Waitsburg 74, Liberty Christian 56
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (74) — Seney 26, Benavides 18, Forney 10, Culley 6, Brincken 6, Boggs 4, Laughery 3, Acevedo 1.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (56) — E. Reed 28, Bush 15, L. Reed 6, Thompson 3, Lindsay 2, Culver 2.
D-W;8;16;20;30;—;74
LC;13;18;9;16;—;56
3-pt field goals — D-W 2 (Culley 2), LC3 (Bush 3). Fouls — D-W 21, LC 20. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — D-W 41 (na), LC 25 (n/a). Turnovers — D-W 20, LC 33. Assists — n/a.