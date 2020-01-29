WAITSBURG — Mason Finney's last-second 3-pointer lifted Dayton-Waitsburg to a 50-49 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference victory over Liberty Christian here on Wednesday night.
"It was a good ball game," D-W coach Roy Ramirez said. "Both teams played really hard. We played really good defense. We blocked out well."
Host D-W picked up two fouls in the first 90 seconds of the game, but the Patriots were unable to capitalize on the ensuing free throws.
Joe White put D-W on the scoreboard, but both teams started cold as D-W held a 4-2 lead halfway through the first quarter, but Liberty Christian went on a quick 4-0 run to tie the game up with a minute left in the quarter.
Dayton-Waitsburg's Colton VanBlaircom then took a steal for a layup to give the home team the lead once again, and Monte Pettichord hit a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give D-W a 13-8 lead headed to the second stanza.
The Patriots' Grant McClure lifted Liberty Christian within two with a trey to open the second quarter, which was answered by Finney's 3-pointer.
After a drought on both sides of the ball, the Patriots went on a 10-0 run to regain the lead with 50 seconds left in the first half, but VanBlaircom drew a foul down the stretch and his free throw tied it at 23 into the locker room.
Both teams once again came out flat in the second half from the field, as there were no field goals in the first three minutes.
After Patriots free throws, Dylan Bledsoe hit a 3-pointer to tie the game back up, but McClure immediately responded at the other end to spark a Liberty Christian 6-0 run.
The Patriots took a 37-32 lead into the fourth quarter, but Finney hit a trey to open up the final quarter.
The game then went to the line, with Pettichord going 2-for-2 to pull D-W within two with four minutes left and put the home team in the bonus.
Liberty Christian's Nathan Morgan fouled out with 3:02 remaining, and White went 1-for-2 at the line to put D-W down one.
Finney tied the game at the line, but the Patriots regained the lead. In the closing seconds, Finney grabbed an offensive rebound with D-W down by two, dribbled to the 3-point line and sunk the game-winner at the buzzer.
Dayton-Waitsburg hosts Columbia-Burbank on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Waitsburg for their senior night.
Dayton-Waitsburg 50, Liberty Christian 49
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (49) — McClure 31, Lesser 7, Bishop 3, C. Morgan 3, Connolly 3, Dunham 2.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (50) — Finney 16, White 11, VanBlaircom 9, Bledsoe 7, Pettichord 3, Costello 2, Seney 2.
LC;8;15;14;12;—;49
D-W;13;10;9;18;—;50
3-point goals — LC 6 (McClure 3), D-W 5 (Finney 3). Totals fouls — LC 16, D-W 14. Fouled out — LC (N. Morgan). Technical Fouls — D-W (Seney). Rebounds — LC 26 (Lesser 8), D-W 17 (Evans 6). Turnovers — LC 5, D-W 17. Assists — LC 2 (n/a), D-W 11 (Finney 4).