CLE ELUM — Cayle Davis led the Dayton-Waitsburg contingent at Suncadia's Rope Rider course on Tueday, April 27.
Davis carded a 103 over the par-72, 18-hole course.
He was followed by teammates Caleb Barron at 114 and Garrett Palmer at 121.
D-W's Teagen Larsen was their lone girl, recording a 119.
"Cayle played his best round today on the most difficult course we’ve seen this year," D-W coach Mike McGhan said. "His putter betrayed him on the back nine, but I’m still pleased with his decision making.
"Garrett also played his best golf of the season," he said. "Caleb found trouble with his driver all day and had to fight on every hole.
"Teagen played a solid round today."
D-W next plays in a "district" tournament on the Prospector course at Suncadia at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
In other small-school golf, DeSales' Jack Lesko paced the Irish with a 48 in a nine-hole, par-36 round at Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday, April 22.
McLoughlin High's Andrew Lewis turned in a 45, and Pomeroy's Chase Caruso was medalist with a 43.
Lesko was joined by DeSales teammates Franklin Magnaghi at 50, Danny Freeman 53, Eli Hurwitz 57, Jake Buratto 60, Robert Rochester 67 and Lucas Nelson 68.