PASCO — Four schools competed at Sun Willows Golf Course on Thursday, April 8, with Dayton-Waitsburg's Caleb Barron topping local golfers with a 94 on the 18-hole, par-72 course, good for fourth.
Cle Elum's Sergio Sanchez topped the boys' leaderboard with a 7-over 79, followed by Burbank's 90 and Cle Elum's Evan Stubbs at 101.
Dayton-Waitsburg's Cayle Davis also carded a 131, to round out local golfers.
Cle Elum's Amaya Smith led the girls' field with a 115.
"The field was small due to spring break, but we still had some competitive golf," Dayton-Waitsburg coach Mike McGhan said. "Caleb and Cayle were playing in their first-ever high school matches and showed me some bright spots. They are beginning to realize which aspects of their games they need to work on.
"Will Neylon shot an impressive round against some stiff competition and windy conditions," he said. "Shayley Larson played a very solid round."
D-W next competes on Wednesday, April 14, at Columbia Point against DeSales, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Burbank, Tri-Cities Prep and Highland.
"We should be back at full strength by then," McGhan said.