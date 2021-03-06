DAYTON — Sadie Seney scored 14 kills for Dayton-Waitsburg, and they swept their prep volleyball match against Riverside (25-9, 25-19, 25-17) here Saturday.
Seney also made two blocks and a dig, teammate Katherine Houchin gave D-W another six kills, two assists and dig, Teagan Larsen was good on 14 assists, an ace and a dig, and Claudia Benavides added four kills, eight digs and two aces.
"The girls worked really well together today," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "As a whole team, they worked the net well and covered our hitters and blockers more consistently."