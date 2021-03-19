KENNEWICK — The Dayton-Waitsburg prep volleyball team rallied to win a five-set thriller here Thursday, March 18, outlasting River View, 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 15-9.
Teagan Larsen finished the match with four aces, 15 assists, five digs, and a kill for D-W, and teammate Sadie Seney made 14 digs, 14 kills, three blocks and two assists.
Katherine Houchin gave D-W another 16 digs and six kills, while Makenna Barron added 15 digs and four kills.
After dropping the first set, D-W appeared to take over.
However, River View stayed alive by winning a tight fourth set.
Nevertheless, D-W prevailed in the tiebreaker.
"The team worked hard tonight, and continues to gain confidence in themselves and each other with every game we play," coach Tracy Barron said.