MABTON — Dayton-Waitsburg picked up 32-20 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) football victory over Mabton on Saturday, March 13.
D-W quarterback Monte Pettichord found Shawn Evans for three touchdown passes to put the visitors up. Evans grabbed a 22-yard scoring pass in the opening quarter, and had a five-yard TD in the second quarter.
The duo then hooked up for a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Pettichord then hit Mason Finney for an 80-yard score to enter the fourth quarter up 25-14.
In the final quarter, Colton VanBlaricom hauled in another Pettichord pass for a 32-yard score and D-W went on the victory.
"The weather was almost too nice with the sun and 62 degrees outside," D-W coach Troy Larsen said. "We had a starter go down in the first half with heat exhaustion, and our conditioning was tested with the rest of the team playing for the first time with any sort of heat. After a slow start, D-W adapted and we started to play better."
Pettichord finished the game 13-for-30 with five touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Evans finished with six catches for 107 yards and three TDs.
"Mason Finney electrified the team by catching a short sprint-out pass and taking it 80 yards for a TD," Larsen said. "Colton VanBlaricom had another solid game, catching only first downs and a TD."
VanBlaricom finished with three catches for 57 yards and the touchdown.
Hudson Reser kept Mabton honest by rushing 12 times for 51 yards, mixing runs on the inside and outside with Pettichord making some nice reads and rushing five times for 43 yards, as well, Larsen said.
"Mabton has a good QB that loves to keep the ball and does a really good job scrambling around, letting his receivers find some green grass to sit in," Larsen said. "The D-W defense lost two receivers for TDs, but overall did a great job staying with the receivers, and had two interceptions and seven pass break ups.
"The D-W defensive line and linebackers kept good containment and tallied three sacks while limiting any long scramble runs."
Dayton-Waitsburg sophomore linebacker Benny Bryan had a breakout game with 12 tackles, while VanBlaricom flew around from his safety position for 11 tackles.
Finney, Adam Puckett and Theo Anderson continued to have solid defensive games with 10 tackles apiece, Larsen said.
D-W hosts Riverview High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, for homecoming and senior night.
"We are looking forward to a larger crowd with the new Phase 3 guidelines," Larsen said.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.