WAITSBURG — Dayton-Waitsburg clicked on all cylinders in a 38-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) football victory over visiting Highland on Saturday.
D-W practiced in the gym for the first week, and had just four practices on the field under its belt before the game on Saturday.
D-W held Highland to four first downs and just six yards of rushing in the game.
"Coach (Gabe) Kiefel did a great job getting our student-athletes in the right positions and having them in the right place throughout the game," D-W head coach Troy Larsen said.
D-W put up a first-quarter touchdown, and added 12 more points in the second quarter for a 19-0 halftime lead.
Dayton-Waitsburg doubled that margin in the third quarter and cruised to the big victory.
Brayden Mohney led the D-W defensive backs with multiple tackles and two interceptions, while linebacker Mason Finney led the team with 10 tackles.
Offensively, D-W quarterback Monte Pettichord "led the offense like a veteran even though he is a sophomore," Larsen said.
Pettichord completed nine of his 18 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing nine times for 39 yards and two more TDs.
"Pettichord read the field well, hitting five different receivers," Larsen said.
Mohney had Dayton-Waitsburg's first touchdown catch of the COVID-19-shortened season in the first quarter, a 20-yard reception from Pettichord, and ended up with two receptions for 67 yards and the TD.
Shawn Evans led D-W's receiving squad with two catches for 72 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with bruised ribs, Larsen said.
D-W dressed just 17 players for this game, and will have the same number on Friday when Tri-Cities Prep comes to Waitsburg at 7 p.m.
"We are looking forward to having all 23 student-athletes active in the next two weeks," Larsen said.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.