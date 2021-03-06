WAITSBURG — Tri-Cities Prep took a 41-16 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) football decision over Dayton-Waitsburg on a cold, windy Friday night, March 5.
"D-W struggled with the conditions, and Prep's 3-4 defense," Dayton-Waitsburg coach Troy Larsen said. "Prep did a particularly good job taking away the middle of the field and keeping containment on (Jaguars quarterback) Monte Pettichord."
Pettichord finished the night 17-of-31 for 250 yards passing, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the other side of the ball, Pettichord recorded five tackles and an interception.
"The Prep defense held our rushing game to negative yards overall, but we did have some good moments with Hudson Reser rushing 14 times for 50 yards," Larsen said. "When we started to get to the backers in the Prep 3-4 defense, it opened both our play action and RPO (run-pass option) game."
T-C Prep held a 21-0 halftime lead, and was up 35-0 headed into the final quarter before D-W rallied with a 16-0 point final period.
"I was very proud of the upperclassmen competing to the final whistle," Larsen said. "When I asked one of our seniors if he needed a rest the response was, 'We only get six games and I am not going to miss a second of it.' That response represents the fight in my senior class."
Dayton-Waitsburg's Shawn Evans, playing with bruised ribs, caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, while also recovering two T-C Prep fumbles.
Mason Finney caught six passes for 101 yards and a TD for D-W.
On defense, Adam Puckett led Dayton-Waitsburg with 10 tackles, while Theo Anderson also had 10 tackles and a sack, and Colton VanBlaricom had eight tackles and an interception.
Dayton-Waitsburg next plays at Mabton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
"We are already working on the Mabton package, and we will be ready to go on Saturday," Larsen said.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.